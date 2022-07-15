However, what he does have to accept responsibility for are the actions of the Conservative Government that he has supported on our behalf since 2019, including unlawfully suspending Parliament, making voting more difficult by requiring photo ID at polling stations, restricting the right to a peaceful protest, proposing to break the Brexit deal in Northern Ireland and planning to deport asylum-seekers to Africa.

The same Conservative Government gave contracts to its friends for NHS safety equipment, some of which proved so faulty that it had to be destroyed, and it now presides over an NHS that is unable to deliver as it should.

Martin Willey

A reader has no faith in the Government after recent developments in the House of Commons

Buxton

