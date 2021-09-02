Letter: Concerned at application on building in town

It states that it is to develop it for ten apartments, three cottages, and one townhouse, apart from altering access and a new car park plus landscaping (whatever that involves).For those residents who live in the area, this appears to be a lot of building for this site. There are issues of traffic which will be generated by development on this scale on a busy awkward five ways road junction and on a road leading up to a big secondary school.It is not just conversion of the hotel building into luxury apartments as originally mooted. In addition this is not conserving a building which has historical architectural inheritance.

Alan and Dawn Kent

By email

For those residents who live in the area, this appears to be a lot of building for this site, says Alan and Dawn Kent. (stock photo)

