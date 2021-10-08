Letter: Climbers always get a warm welcome from Grindleford cafe

Generations of climbers, arriving from all points of the compass, know Grindleford ‘caff’ as a warm and welcoming haven on those wet, or freezing and wet days, when they have been cragging at Millstone, Froggatt, Curbar or Stoney.

By Guest Columnist
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:20 pm

Meeting up with fellow climbers over a legendary pint of tea is a part of Peak District climbing history.

I hope that the cafe goes from strength to strength, continuing to serve all the new visitors to the area.

Jane Burton

Grindleford Cafe is a welcoming place for climbers says one letter this week.

Chinley

