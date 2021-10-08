Letter: Climbers always get a warm welcome from Grindleford cafe
Generations of climbers, arriving from all points of the compass, know Grindleford ‘caff’ as a warm and welcoming haven on those wet, or freezing and wet days, when they have been cragging at Millstone, Froggatt, Curbar or Stoney.
Meeting up with fellow climbers over a legendary pint of tea is a part of Peak District climbing history.
I hope that the cafe goes from strength to strength, continuing to serve all the new visitors to the area.
Jane Burton
Chinley
