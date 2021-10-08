Letter: Climbers always get a warm welcome from Grindleford cafe

Meeting up with fellow climbers over a legendary pint of tea is a part of Peak District climbing history.

I hope that the cafe goes from strength to strength, continuing to serve all the new visitors to the area.

Jane Burton

Grindleford Cafe is a welcoming place for climbers says one letter this week.

Chinley

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.