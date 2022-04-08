It is part of the landscape – even the nearby bus stop is named for it.

But it presents a problem.

The congregation is dwindling and the building itself is in poor repair.

A reader is concerned for the future of St James Church in Harpur Hill.

It is heartwarming to see the efforts of Buxton Parish Team rector Liz England and other committed local people as they look for an answer to this problem.

The church could try and stay open as a church, it could close (and presumably be torn down) or it could be converted to a church and community centre combined.

A small team of dedicated people can try and work towards a solution but they would need to know what the residents of Harpur Hill actually want.

Do get in touch with the Buxton Parish team or the councillor for Cote Heath (whoever that turns out to be after this week’s election!) to make your feelings clear about the future of the church.

A Lidstone

Harpur Hill

