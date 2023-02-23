Here at the Royal National Institute of Blind people (RNIB), we want to make sure that children with vision impairments can celebrate the power of reading on World Book Day, and every day of the year, alongside their fully sighted peers. This means giving them access to the same books and reading opportunities at school and at home.

That’s why we’re so excited that, for the first time, we have accessible electronic versions of all this year’s World Book Day titles available to download as part of our RNIB Library (www.rniblibrary.com). This means that all learners with a print disability can get them at the same time as their friends and classmates!

This year’s range of books includes Lenny Henry’s The Boy with Wings; Attack of the Rampaging Robot, Lifesize Creepy Crawlies by Sophy Henn and the hilarious Bedtime for the Burpee Bears by Joe Wicks and Paul Howard.

Visually impaired children will be able to take part in World Book Day on March 2.

There’s something to suit beginner readers right through to confident book lovers. So whether your child is dreaming of being able to fly or spinning webs like Spider-Man, there’s sure to be something to spark their imagination.

The books are also available in braille and audio CD and can be ordered through RNIB’s Helpline on 0303 123 9999.

On behalf of all at RNIB, we wish you an amazing, word-filled World Book Day!

James Bartlett

Senior manager reading services at RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People)

