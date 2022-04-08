Letter: Check out the up-to-date plaque for Vera Brittain in Buxton
The photograph of the plaque at Vera Brittain’s home on Park Road that accompanied the Advertiser article by John Phillips (‘Perhaps town should have ‘Vera Brittain Way’) is the old plaque which had incorrect residence dates on it.
It was replaced in 2021 with one showing the correct dates, and with more information about Buxton’s under-celebrated significant resident.
Kathryn Ecclestone
By email
