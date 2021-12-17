Letter: Cheap shot to use Arthur to play party politics
I thought it cheap of Nicholas Bostin to use the abuse of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to play party politics (Let’s Talk, December 9).
Victoria Climbe and baby Peter were both victims of abuse missed by the authorities under the Labour governments of Blair and Brown.
Cite the No 10 Christmas party or anything else, not Arthur.
William Turner
Buxton
To read the original letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you