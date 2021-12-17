Victoria Climbe and baby Peter were both victims of abuse missed by the authorities under the Labour governments of Blair and Brown.

Cite the No 10 Christmas party or anything else, not Arthur.

William Turner

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Cite the No 10 Christmas party or anything else, not Arthur.", says one reader in response to a previous letter.

Buxton

To read the original letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.