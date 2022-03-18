Well, what other excuse do you have for not cleaning up after your dogs, or is it that you don't give a damn and can't bend your backs and clean up your dog's mess?

One day this week around Fairfield, I saw at least five lots just left. I, and many others, clean up after our dogs. You know it’s you, and you give dog walkers a bad name.

EM Clarke

A reader is angry that dog walkers in Fairfield aren't picking up after their dogs.

Fairfield

