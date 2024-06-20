Letter: Can someone please pass me the world's smallest violin?

By Jayne Grayson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
Poor old Rishi Sunak: growing up, he has been telling us that his parents made very big sacrifices so he could attend private school.

He had to suffer as a child, he didn’t have Sky TV.

That’s a deprived childhood right there, the poor lad must have suffered, but he says he understands what it’s like to go without.Where’s the world’s smallest violin?

Jayne Grayson

By email

