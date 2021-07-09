Letter: By-election win was a victory for decency

She fought an exemplary campaign in an atmosphere poisoned by hatred, division and disinformation.

Labour campaigners were subject to verbal harassment and physical violence. Fake news about the party was spread around the constituency while racial tensions were deliberately inflamed.

Leadbeater required police protection but nonetheless, her determination to bring people together ultimately prevailed.

"She fought an exemplary campaign in an atmosphere poisoned by division and disinformation" writes one reader of new MP Kim Leadbeater.

In the end, the people of Batley and Spen voted for the best candidate, for unity over division, for a woman who wants the best for her community, even though it’s the place where her sister was murdered.

This by-election shows that the people of this country still value honesty and decency over fake news and artificial culture wars.

Anna Girolami

Harpur Hill

