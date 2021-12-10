Letter: Buxton Town Team volunteers say thanks and Merry Christmas
Buxton Town Team volunteers wish everyone a very ‘Elfie’ Christmas (see the leggings on the signposts) and would like to thank all volunteers and businesses who have helped to make a super starry Buxton Christmas.
So many people have helped and we thank them all, especially the 19 students from Buxton Community School who made 19 more snowmen for the railings on the Pavilion Gardens, the town team star makers and baublers, and businesses that have decorated with stars in support.
High Peak Buses have helped, too, with stars on the special Buxton Christmas buses.
Many people have knitted and nattered and made splendid snowflakes, poinsettias, leggings, baubles, choir boys for bollards and put up lights and decorations. And a massive thank you to the good folk who have rescued wind-bashed stars and broken baubles.
We hope everyone has a very happy Christmas and children enjoy counting stars on railings, hedges and buses and stars of Bethlehem on churches as they travel to school as part of the Advent Active Travel campaign.
Tina Heathcote
For Buxton Town Team volunteers
