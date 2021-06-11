Letter: Buxton folk were so kind to me

Being so impressed with the small corner of the town around the Opera House, Crescent and park, I had my camera out numerous times.

I eventually stuck it in my pocket for easier access than into its holder.

It wasn’t until back in our friends’ home that I realised I had dropped the leopard-style spotted holder somewhere.

A reader's visit to Buxton has left her with nothing but praise for people in the town.

It had contained no credit cards, but among less important items were my driver’s licence, store cards, and appointment cards.

Having already spoken with the kind staff at the Buxton Visitor Centre, who arranged its timely return to me this morning, I hoped for a way to reach the kind gentleman who turned it in to them when found.

Luke Bates had thought to look through my items for a phone number, thus learning of its recovery through Back-in-motion in Wymondham who he contacted from my appointment card.

Cathy answered my call to confirm it was, in fact, mine by description of it, and confirming my address on my driver’s licence. As requested using money enclosed, Cathy posted it immediately yesterday and it arrived by breakfast this morning.

What excellent service, all due to the kindness of its finder and the experience of Buxton Visitor Centre staff!

Thanks so very much to all!

Elizabeth Baker

Norfolk

