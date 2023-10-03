Letter: Buxton Cup would make a great present for those looking for gifts this festive season
The Buxton Cup is a one-pint sized, reusable plastic cup that would make a great stocking filler or Secret Santa gift.You could put a pair of socks or some sweets inside the cup and you have an ideal gift.
The cup is also an excellent idea if you send a Christmas parcel to people overseas as it is very lightweight.As an added bonus, it’s decorated with drawings of famous Buxton landmarks.
If you’re still not convinced, then let me tell you that, at just £1 per cup, it represents tremendous value.
The Buxton Cup is available from the Tourist Information Centre, which is situated in the Pump Room, opposite the Crescent Hotel. For more information about Transition Buxton and our projects to reduce single-use plastics, please visit our website at transitionbuxton.co.uk or email [email protected].
Sue Kardahji
On behalf of Transition Buxton
