Letter: Bungled deal hits us hard

Unfortunately Boris Johnson chose the most extreme hard Brexit.

The chickens are now coming home to roost.

One result of Boris’s bungled Brexit – the ongoing crisis in Northern Ireland – has been painfully apparent for months.

A reader feels that problems the country is now facing are due to a 'bungled Brexit'

Now we see supply chain problems, plus labour shortages resulting from the ending of free movement, and the failure to introduce a rational immigration policy, exacerbated by the Government’s woeful mishandling of the pandemic.

Key sectors, including agriculture, food processing, transport, health and care, construction and hospitality are overwhelmed.

The result: crops not harvested, abattoirs not functioning, supermarket shelves empty, prices rising, hospitals and care homes struggling, and panic at the pumps.

Belatedly the Government has acknowledged that we need those pesky European drivers to get us out of this mess, and is introducing short-term visas, though why a driver would choose to take up this grudging offer when there is plenty of secure work in Europe is a mystery.

But it is likely to launch an avalanche of demands for similar treatment from the other beleaguered industries.

As we head inexorably towards a very hard winter, is there any hope that this shambolic Government has learned anything in the past year-and-a-half and might be prepared to break out of its self-imposed ideological straitjacket and start to fix the crisis into which it has so recklessly plunged us?

Jane Barrett

Buxton

