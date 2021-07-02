Letter: Britain’s deal with Australia is not exactly a windfall

I suppose it is a start (one two hundred and fiftieth, to be precise) on making up the estimated loss of GDP that results from Brexit. And, what joyous bounty: it is estimated to save an individual British household about £1 a year (about one thirty thousandth of median household income). How shall we spend such a windfall?

The real prize, however, is membership of The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Quite why the UK should feel it has an affinity with an organisation all of whose members share a common characteristic (the clue is in the name) would be apparent only to the most seriously geographically challenged.

A reader feels the deal with Australia won't amount to much financially.

Still, it is claimed that it would give us membership of one of the largest free-trade agreements in the world.

Of course, not quite as large (well, actually less than 40 per cent) as the EU that is on our doorstep.

Tony Parsons

Buxton

