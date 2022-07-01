It was also the sixth anniversary of the Brexit referendum, yet Brexit’s most ardent supporters were strangely silent. Or maybe not so strange. The appointment of a Minister for Brexit Opportunities last February is a sure sign of how few opportunities there have turned out to be.

The political consequences are profound. The UK increasingly isolated, England divided, Scotland edging closer to independence, peace and security in Northern Ireland undermined while the PM tries to torpedo his own “oven-ready deal” and trash the country’s reputation in the process.

The economy has not collapsed, but is suffering a steady erosion. Although partly concealed by the effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, it is nevertheless real.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that Brexit will knock four points off GDP in 10 years.", says a reader.

There are major gaps on supermarket shelves, supply chains are disrupted, there are significant labour shortages in key sectors, many businesses – overwhelmed by red tape and higher costs – have had either to close or relocate.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that Brexit will knock four points off GDP in 10 years, of which about half has already been recorded.

There was no popular mandate for this hardest of hard Brexits and we desperately need a government that will restore our reputation in the world. This Government cannot and will not.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.