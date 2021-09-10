Letter: Brexit must take blame for increasing problems

Both these delays are the result of a nationwide shortage of drivers which has affected the delivery of essential items such as vaccine doses and blood tubes.

The driver shortage has a number of causes (the pandemic, for example, reduced the number of HGV tests that were completed last year) but there can be no doubt that Brexit is a major factor.

Ten per cent of HGV drivers in the UK are - or rather, were - EU citizens.

One reader feels Brexit is to blame for HGV drivers leaving the UK.

Thousands of these hardworking drivers have now left the UK.

Brexit is the reason they left and Brexit is the reason they are not coming back.

Boris Johnson promised us that Brexit would mean better provision for the NHS.

I invite him to come to the Cavendish and explain to the staff who cannot do their job and the patients who cannot get the care that they need exactly what the problem is.

A Lidstone

Buxton

