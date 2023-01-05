The fall of Venice has been compared by the reviewer to the situation we face in Britain today: “A first-rank colonial power once unchallenged at sea is reduced to a shoddy tourist spectacle.

”The citizenry substitute for lost greatness a stale obsession with the past. The ruling elite clings to the empty, glittering rituals that more worthy ancestors have handed down to a tawdry present.

”In our decaying post-industrial service sector economy of call centre operatives and management consultants, we continue to bury our monarchs with all the martial ceremony of a world empire.

"We are in a worse state than our European neighbours", writes reader Nicholas Bostin.

”Like an insecure person, a declining nation is liable to become self-obsessed and vain, fretting over its image and endlessly debating the meaning of its past greatness.”

This review continues: “At least Venice in decline got masked balls, opera, courtesans, gambling and Casanova.

”We got Boris Johnson and Tory party sex scandals and Matt Hancock eating the unmentionable parts of a kangaroo in a jungle.

"Does this triviality contain a note of hysteria, of despair?”

So how has our present Government attempted to contradict the idea that it is firmly in charge and we are not a nation in severe decline?

Well, in 2022 we had two leadership coups, three prime ministers, four chancellors, five education secretaries, six fiscal events and more than 30 exits from the Cabinet.

A year of scandals and crazily seesawing policies have led to a year when public services have come dangerously close to collapse and food banks haven't been able to cope with demand.

The Tories might be able to produce statistics to “prove” that we are not, while boasting that we are the sixth richest nation in the world.

So how is it there are so many poor people in this country and why are food banks overwhelmed by demand?

Well, one reason is the elephant in the room, the word no politician seems to be able to mention. I mean Brexit of course.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

