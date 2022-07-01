He has also said that he wishes to remain as PM till the 2030s. Heaven help us.

In nearly three years of the Johnson premiership, his government has broken the laws it devised, tried to scrap the system for disciplining MPs, attempted to prorogue Parliament unlawfully, attacked the judiciary with inflammatory language, plotted to neuter the Electoral Commission, put cronies in the House of Lords and threatened to break international law.

Levels of poverty are rising alarmingly, the railway strike is threatening to cripple the country, other strikes are threatened, yet Boris, while staggering from crisis to crisis, shows no intention of doing the honourable thing and resigning.

A reader is hoping Boris Johnson's time in power is limited.

While our own MP and Boris's cabinet refuse to condemn him, we will be stuck with him until a General Election.

The man who "got Brexit done" and landed us in this mess is still in charge and will be until God knows when. What a prospect!

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

