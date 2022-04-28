The two most important Government ministers have broken the law, the law that they made for everyone to obey.

The Prime Minister refuses to resign.

I feel that his apologies are apologies only for getting caught, not from any real sense of regret that he broke the law.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader feels that Boris Johnson isn't setting a good example to the rest of the country.

Crises like the Ukraine War are so serious that Boris Johnson must stay, it has been said by some.

Previous Prime Ministers in World Wars One and Two were ousted and replaced. So what is so different about the current Prime Minister?

What message do we all get from this? If he gets away with it then the message is clear.

The long and proud reputation of Britain as an exemplar of democracy and honest government has gone. Laws are not to be obeyed, they are to be circumvented.

Peter Moore

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.