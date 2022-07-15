He is squatting in 10 Downing Street as a ‘caretaker PM’ until a new Conservative leader is chosen.

In the last few days alone, I feel he has stuffed his cabinet full-to-bursting with nonentities and ‘yes men’.

Another story of him abusing his power over a job for a young woman has come to light and he has admitted to an off-the-record meeting with a KGB officer that may pose a threat to national security.

A reader feels Boris Johnson can no longer be trusted now he has resigned.

Meanwhile, a dozen other Conservative MPs are viciously smearing each other as each of them tries to scramble to the top of the dung heap and succeed him.

This petulant man-baby must not be allowed to remain in office with the full array of Prime Ministerial powers.

Johnson cannot be trusted to deal properly with the re-emergence of Covid, the cost-of-living crisis or any escalation of international tensions.

Will we have to watch him trigger a trade war with the EU and break international law over Northern Ireland?

Someone who breaks the law and so thoroughly smashes the norms of government should never be trusted in a ‘caretaker’ role.

The adult in the room is Keir Starmer who is threatening to call a vote of ‘no confidence’ if Boris Johnson is not immediately removed. Anyone who cares about this country should back his call.

A. Girolami

Buxton

