Letter: Book sale in aid of Ethiopian students in Lalibela

An upcoming booksale will take place with a wide range of good second-hand books, with all proceeds going to support Ethiopian students in Lalibela.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 3:40 pm

There is no tourism there at the moment, because of Covid and the civil war, and many families have no income.

It takes place at Hathersage Memorial Hall, next to the Swimming Pool, on July, 2. from 10am to 4pm.

Marion Codd

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

A book sale is taking place at Hathersage Memorial Hall on July 2.

By email

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Buxton Advertiser