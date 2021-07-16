Letter: Book sale for a good cause

Cash only, and social distancing will be in place.

All proceeds go to continuing support to Ethiopian students in Lalibela like Bisrat, a gifted and determined young woman studying to become a tour guide in the tourism department of the local college.

There is no tourism at the moment, because of Covid and the civil war, and many families have no income.

Hathersage Memorial Hall is hosting a book sale on July 18 and 19.

Marion Codd

Derbyshire

