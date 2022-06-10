This has been forced on the BBC by the Government freezing the licence fee and now threatening its future funding.

Several personalities have rightly criticised the Government for BBC-bashing. Most notably, Lord Melvyn Bragg stated that "the BBC in its centenary year finds itself sniped at, disparaged and blamed for every current malaise.

Why is the BBC so often attacked? It makes no sense.

The BBC will be making available only online the channels BBC4 and CBBC, as well as Radio 4 Extra.

“Over the past decade, the BBC's income has been cut by 31 per cent in real terms through the seven-year freeze in the licence fee. The Government has stopped paying for the World Service and removed funding for free licenses for the over-75s. This Government seems bent in making the BBC weaker."

Of course, the real reason for this is the ridiculous Tory belief that the BBC has a left-wing agenda.

The Government needs to be scrutinised by public service broadcasters, as the BBC and Channel 4 are doing.

Now the Tories want to privatise the latter, Nadine Dorries believing Channel Four has a left-wing bias and is in receipt of taxpayer funding, which it isn't.

The Tories are intent on strangling the BBC.

I wrote to Robert Largan about this in January but have yet to receive a reply.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

