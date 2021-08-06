Letter: Bill will simply deter real refugees from entering the UK

The Government seeks to draw a distinction between those who enter through legal routes and those through illegal routes.

The reality is that, for many of those seeking refugee status in the UK, there are no legal routes available. There are only two current routes – one allows family members to join someone already with refugee status in the UK and the other only applies to Syrians in refugee camps.

There is no legal route available to anyone else, which is why people resort to paying traffickers to help them make the dangerous crossing.

One reader feels that the new Nationality and Borders Bill will stop real immigrants from coming over.

Last September, the Home Office confirmed that those crossing the Channel in small boats are overwhelmingly people eligible for refugee status who have used that route because no other is available.

The proposal to discriminate between refugees who arrive through legal and illegal routes breaks an international convention dating from 1951. This Bill is not designed to help anyone. It is designed to deter genuine refugees trying to enter the UK.

Martin Willey

Buxton

