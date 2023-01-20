Ambulance crews unable to offload their patients to medics and nurses working under intolerable pressure in a woefully overstretched and under-resourced service is now commonplace.

Yet NHS workers continue to strive against the odds to provide high quality care. And all of this on nurses’ salaries worth more than eight per cent less in real terms than a decade ago, and driving many nurses to food banks.

Little wonder that nurses and other NHS workers are striking not only for a realistic pay rise, but to defend the NHS itself. The Government could end the strikes in the NHS and in other parts of the beleaguered public sector now. They need to come to the table and engage in serious and meaningful talks about this year’s pay settlement.

Instead, the wannabe Thatcherites in Downing Street choose to confront the trade unions by introducing a bill to further curb the right to strike, which incidentally would do nothing to resolve the current disputes.

But the bill would give ministers sweeping powers to impose minimum service levels in “certain services” in the event of future industrial action, and employers the right to sack workers who do not comply.

The Government falsely claims that similar arrangements exist in other European countries.

Labour opposes this bill. I hope that Robert Largan and any Tory MPs who care for employment rights will also do so.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

