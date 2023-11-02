Letter: Best to stick to BBC or other mainstream channels for balanced TV news
and live on Freeview channel 276
Is this the same GB News that has an undiluted panel of right wing and far right presenters who spend much of the time talking to themselves (as in Tory MP interviews Tory MP)?Is this the same GB News that has been the subject of multiple Ofcom investigations into alleged breaches of the Broadcasting Code, many relating to infringements of impartiality rules?That lost its star presenter and chairman, Andrew Neil (not known as a leftwing firebrand), after three months, primarily due to Neil’s concerns that it was becoming a ‘British Fox News’?That has just added disgraced former PM Boris Johnson to its presenting team?
I would suggest that if Mr Oldale is looking for quality, integrity and – dare I say it – impartiality in his news consumption, he would do better to turn to reputable broadcasters such as the BBC and other mainstream channels.
Jane Barrett
Buxton
A message from the Editor:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.