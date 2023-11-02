Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Is this the same GB News that has an undiluted panel of right wing and far right presenters who spend much of the time talking to themselves (as in Tory MP interviews Tory MP)?Is this the same GB News that has been the subject of multiple Ofcom investigations into alleged breaches of the Broadcasting Code, many relating to infringements of impartiality rules?That lost its star presenter and chairman, Andrew Neil (not known as a leftwing firebrand), after three months, primarily due to Neil’s concerns that it was becoming a ‘British Fox News’?That has just added disgraced former PM Boris Johnson to its presenting team?

I would suggest that if Mr Oldale is looking for quality, integrity and – dare I say it – impartiality in his news consumption, he would do better to turn to reputable broadcasters such as the BBC and other mainstream channels.

Jane Barrett

A reader was surprised by another letter writer's recent praise for GB News.

Buxton

