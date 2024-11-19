Letter: Ban on public sale of fireworks has to be the best way forward next year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I think this year has been worse than ever regarding fireworks being let off weeks before November 5 and every night since!

Our poor pets and wildlife and have to put up with unacceptable loud bangs for weeks. Selfish, disrespectful people, letting off fireworks whenever they fancy, are an example why the public sale of fireworks should be banned. It sounds like a war zone and there are enough of those around the world. Please stop! The Government has recently received a public petition restricting fireworks. Let's hope they act on it.

K. Ainsworth

Chesterfield

