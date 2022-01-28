This proposes a huge expenditure of taxpayers’ money to solve a problem – voting fraud – that barely exists.

As the Electoral Reform Society notes, voter ID is a dangerous policy that could see millions of legitimate people turned away from the polling station for not having the correct ID, like me, whose photo driving license and passport both expired in the past year.

So it was interesting to observe Mr Largan joining 98 other Conservative rebels in voting against the Government’s Covid passports plan, opposing the requirement to show identification to access some large venues on the grounds that they were opposing the creation of a ‘show you papers’ society.

As I’m sure you’d agree, the danger of discrimination at the ballot box is far more severe than at the door to a nightclub.

Nick Metcalfe

High Peak

