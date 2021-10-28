Letter: Baffling and foolhardy

Cases in Buxton are as high today as they were at new year. But it’s astonishing councils are having to take matters into their own hands.

The Government appears utterly blind to the evolving situation, ignoring even public statements from several of their own scientists.

Staking all on the vaccine and ignoring simple things like face coverings and working from home is baffling and foolhardy. The economy will not suffer if we mask up in the supermarket.Immunity is already waning in those vaccinated six months ago while the booster programme has yet to take off.

"The Government appears utterly blind to the evolving situation", reads one letter about the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, vaccination of teenagers is haphazard, despite evidence that schools are acting as drivers of the increasing numbers.

Vaccines have lessened – but not abolished – the link between catching Covid and being hospitalised. There are now so many cases, hospital numbers and deaths are rising again.

Hospitals are already struggling. Such uncontrolled spread also provides optimum conditions for new, possibly vaccine-resistant, variants.

I suspect the Government will soon be shamed into implementing Plan B. If not, they may find themselves imposing a lockdown for the second Christmas in a row.

This time, they will be unable to claim that nobody could have predicted it.

David Bowyer

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.