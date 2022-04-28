Organisations like the Refugee Council have been begging her to listen to their solutions for many years.

Her department getting its act together would be a good start.

Stopping wasting time and money with its bizarrely inefficient processing of applications would also help.

A reader says not enough is being done to help refugees into this country.

Close down the inhuman and unnecessary detention centres. Use the £95 million-plus that these cost each year towards actually helping refugees and the communities where they settle.

And there are plenty of solutions in countries such as France, Germany, Kenya, and Lebanon, who settle far more refugees than the UK does.

Pretending she doesn’t know what the alternatives are is just absurd.

Dr Bob Banks

Grindleford

