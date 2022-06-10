We need a Prime Minister who is capable of coping with world issues.

Keir Starmer may be a 'nice' man but a potential PM he isn't. On world affairs he keeps silent. Why? Because he is too busy with the 'little things'.

Boris ‘got Brexit done’ as WE requested and, because we were out of Europe, he was also able to steer this country to be one of the first to develop and deliver vaccines against Covid-19.

Also the Ukrainian President has praised our PM for being in the forefront of those giving help to the Ukrainians as they try to avoid being annihilated by Russia.

Let's get things in perspective - World War Three may be round the corner!

P. Hobdey

Buxton

