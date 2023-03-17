News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
1 hour ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
6 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
6 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
8 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Letter: Asylum seekers need a safe route

In his Advertiser column of March 9, our MP Robert Largan makes a small reference to the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill, but many readers will have received his email in which he enthusiastically supports the Bill.

By Martin Willey
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:20 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:15 GMT

Of course, the UK needs to stop the Channel crossings which endanger life, create problems on the UK coastline and perpetuate the criminality of the smugglers, but the UK has created this opportunity for the smugglers by denying most of those seeking asylum any safe method of reaching the UK.

In his email, Mr Largan says “when illegal immigration is under control, we will ensure that there are appropriate safe routes”, when they should be establishing those routes now to break the smugglers’ business model, instead of which they seek to establish what amounts to an asylum ban through this Bill.

The UK should consider establishing a resource in France to provide a safe, legal route for those who have genuine claims and separate out those who do not have such a claim.

In light of the Government's Illegal Migration Bill plans, a reader says asylum seekers need a safe route.
In light of the Government's Illegal Migration Bill plans, a reader says asylum seekers need a safe route.
In light of the Government's Illegal Migration Bill plans, a reader says asylum seekers need a safe route.
Most Popular

There may be early moves in that direction, but in the meantime, the Bill seeks to implement draconian measures that breach long-standing international agreements and deny the human rights of those with legitimate claims to asylum.

The Home Secretary is reported as saying anyone who does not support this Bill is unpatriotic. Well, I am patriotic but want my country to observe international law and treat those seeking asylum with humanity.

Martin Willey

Buxton

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Robert LarganGovernmentFrance