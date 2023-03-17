Of course, the UK needs to stop the Channel crossings which endanger life, create problems on the UK coastline and perpetuate the criminality of the smugglers, but the UK has created this opportunity for the smugglers by denying most of those seeking asylum any safe method of reaching the UK.

In his email, Mr Largan says “when illegal immigration is under control, we will ensure that there are appropriate safe routes”, when they should be establishing those routes now to break the smugglers’ business model, instead of which they seek to establish what amounts to an asylum ban through this Bill.

The UK should consider establishing a resource in France to provide a safe, legal route for those who have genuine claims and separate out those who do not have such a claim.

There may be early moves in that direction, but in the meantime, the Bill seeks to implement draconian measures that breach long-standing international agreements and deny the human rights of those with legitimate claims to asylum.

The Home Secretary is reported as saying anyone who does not support this Bill is unpatriotic. Well, I am patriotic but want my country to observe international law and treat those seeking asylum with humanity.

Martin Willey

Buxton

