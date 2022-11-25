It is a problem the Government has itself caused, by closing off all regular ways of applying for asylum. Apart from citizens of a small list of countries, it is not possible to arrive in the UK by conventional routes to seek asylum or to apply through the British Embassy or a Consulate in France, leaving only irregular routes run by criminal gangs.

The Government’s incompetence adds to the problem with a backlog of more than 120,000 unresolved claims for asylum and, of the cases of the 28,000 people who arrived by small boat in 2021, only four per cent have been resolved as we head towards the end of 2022.

The Government suggests many of those arriving are either criminals or economic migrants, yet some 75 per cent of all applications for asylum are granted when they are eventually resolved.

A reader is disgusted at the way our country treats asylum seekers.

The Government seeks ever more desperate means to deter arrivals, including the disgraceful threat of one-way deportation to Rwanda, when what is needed is a completely different regime, such as a reception centre in France where arrivals could claim asylum with resources to separate those who have a clear claim for asylum, from those who need further investigation, and those who clearly do not have a genuine claim.

As it stands, I am ashamed of the way that the UK treats asylum seekers. Mr Largan should be too.

Martin Willey

Buxton

