According to official figures, the average pay is £26,486 per annum with an entry rate of £23,945 rising up to £39,111 for an experienced officer.

Compare these rates to those of care workers earning an average of £16,000-18,000 per annum with NHS-operated care homes paying just over £20,000.

Advertisement

Bottom of the list are basic state pensioners at £9,620 per annum.

A letter this week about police officers' salaries.

As someone whose parents brought me up in the era of the dreaded Means Test, while times were hard and the women of the house scrimped and scraped to make ends meet, we did not have to rely on food banks because they did not exist!

Families cut their cloth to suit the occasion, and although we did not enjoy the usual selection of the more expensive foods, this was substituted with low cost, stomach-filling items with many new recipes than before.

Advertisement

In comparison to police rates of pay, carers in the health industry receive much less, while pensioners survive at the lowest level, yet they manage to ‘live’ without recourse to food banks.

The basic essentials are for a roof over your head and food on the table which they manage to provide at lower rates of pay than our hungry police officers.

Advertisement

Wearing my asbestos armour-plated suit, dare I suggest that police officers should be able to budget for the basic essentials – housing and food – before other costs.

If they are living above their needs then they should be brought down to Earth with a bang!

Advertisement

Cyril Olsen

By email

Advertisement

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement