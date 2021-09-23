Letter: All praise to our new star

Not only that, but by any sportsman or women, ever in ANY sport.

To the vast majority of tennis fans, Emma has come from nowhere.

Her highly talented opponent in the USA final, was 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

A reader writes in to praise the standard of play in the final of the USA Tennis Open.

She was so gracious in defeat and both post-match interviews were a credit to them and their sport. Hopefully they will have inspired thousands of young sports enthusiasts throughout the world.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

