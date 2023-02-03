Yet, even though he represents a rural area, much of it in a National Park, what I believe he actually supports is an anti-environment Government, which, according to its own watchdog, is failing to keep its promises to improve England’s wildlife.

In the watchdog's own words, our wildlife is declining at an “eye-watering” rate, species abundance is in “inexorable” decline and of 23 environmental targets examined, the Government is on track on none of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farming policy has failed to focus on the environment, there is no joined-up approach across Government, and there are concerns over plans to scrap EU laws that currently protect the environment.

"We need urgent and focused action, not empty words and promises.", says a reader.

These are the laws Robert Largan recently voted to scrap and he's also voted to give polluters of our seas and waterways 15 more years to clean up their act. And he's also voted to reintroduce bee-killing neonicotinoids.

When will our MP recognise that he represents a constituency where we care about our environment and believe that protecting and enhancing the natural world is vital.

We need urgent and focused action, not empty words and promises.

Rachel Purchase

Buxton

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.