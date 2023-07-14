I feel it is not true to say that ‘challenges in teacher recruitment’ has anything to do with stopping the use of the school facilities by local community groups.

Similarly, it is misleading to suggest that, because the school has to focus on ‘high quality teaching and learning’, then lettings must cease.

St Thomas More’s mission statement proudly states that we ‘care for all in our community’ and the governors say that they have ‘a desire to help the local community’.

A letter this week about St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust's decision to stop the use of community groups using its facilities in Buxton (Photo by: Pixabay).

How come then that they are cutting all community use? These are bland statements, I would say, that mean nothing in reality.

The CEO himself says on the trust’s website that ‘we must instil in every one of our pupils a deep sense of love and service to others’.

Isn’t the community use of the school a splendid example of love and service to others or is this just another bland statement that means nothing?

Not great examples, then, for the pupils of the school and their parents, now that there will be so many disappointed and upset community users of all ages and abilities, all because of the school’s actions.

Mike Meaton

Chairman, Buxton Pickleballers

