He cites the child murders which occurred under Labour to strengthen his case. May I point out to Mr Turner that Labour Governments did not slash funding for social services by £2.2 billion or reduce police numbers by 25,000, both of which the Tories have done since 2010.

We are all appalled and disgusted and crying out in sympathy for little Arthur, who was murdered by his stepmother and for little Star, who was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, as reported this week.

I feel social workers have been incredibly inept and incompetent in both cases, as have the police.

With funding greatly reduced and workloads and child poverty rising to intolerable levels under the Tories, tragedies like this could well recur, says a reader this week.

I make no apology for laying a great deal of responsibility at the door of the Tories for these dreadful cases.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

