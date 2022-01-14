The Conservatives are pursuing a sustained and multi-pronged onslaught on our democracy.

The first indicator was the illegal prorogation of Parliament in 2019. And now a whole raft of legislation is working its way through Parliament.

This includes The Police and Crime Bill, which will stifle protest; The Elections Bill which will hobble the Electoral Commission and disenfranchise up to two million citizens through mandatory voter ID; The

The Government is assiduously working to undermine our democratic rights, says a letter writer this week.

Immigration and Nationality Bill which will criminalise asylum seekers and strip people of British citizenship without warning; The Judicial Review and Courts Bill which will enable the government to overrule judges’ decisions that they don’t like. And all this is against a background of sustained attacks on independent institutions such as the BBC and the civil service.

Johnson’s Government relies on an 80-strong majority to push legislation through. The Tory libertarians have repeatedly opposed public health measures to control the spread of Covid as a terrible breach of our rights. Yet in the face of this most shocking assault on our rights, they have been silent. Will they speak up now?

Jane Barrett

Buxton

