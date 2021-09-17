Letter: A selective view of the past

Perhaps if he knew the answer to the following questions his opinion might be more balanced:

1. Which country was a prime mover and major profiteer from the evil slave trade?

2. Which country first created and developed the concentration camp during the Boer War?

A reader writes in response to a previous letter regarding Christianity.

3. Which country is the only one to have been completely effective in carrying out a genocide policy against an indigenous people whose land it wanted to steal in Van Diemen's Land (now Tasmania)?

4. Which country took great delight in burning witches that they thought of as devil worshippers?

The list could be a very long one, but the answer is always the same: variously, England and Great Britain.

Mr Scott goes on to clearly imply that the Islamic nations of the Middle East have no record of building worthwhile cultures and societies which nurture their people.

He presumably believes that if they’d been ‘influenced by Christianity’ , all this current turmoil of people seeking safety would have been avoided. A truly amazing and illogical assumption.

Perhaps reading the story of the Good Samaritan, or taking lessons from the Bible about loving thy neighbour as thy self, or any one of a number of Christian texts, would cause a Road to Damascus moment and create a more balanced and compassionate view of this world.

Dave Johnson

Hayfield

