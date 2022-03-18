It was 6.6 per cent that year (the other elements went up no more than three per cent); 12.5 per cent in 2019 (other elements 2.9 per cent or less); 4.6 per cent in 2020 (other elements no more than two per cent); I have no figures for 2021, that mailing never reached me (a casualty of the first Covid lockdown?); 4.1 per cent in 2022 (others between one and 2.5 per cent).

I don't blame the police. Since 1960, our society has given itself to cowardice and in consequence many of our laws, judges and magistrates are stupidly lenient. What could demoralise the serving officers more or motivate them less?

Yet this makes all the more reason why we should learn what grand improvements have been made to Derbyshire's policing with all this extra money.

A reader has contacted us this week with a letter about police funding in the area.

Or are we all funding, munificently, just another pointless quango?

Peter Scott

Buxton

