Letter: A reader's poem for Christmas 2021
Like Jesus and his father, Reuben was a skilled carpenter
He lived in a thatched cottage, in a pretty Derbyshire village
His wife Rosamund, was a dressmaker
Trained in Paris where her father was interpreter.
Near their home, flowed the River Hipper
From its source on moorland among the Heather
Father Joyce preached at Saint Peter's
For his pantomime he trained singers and dancers.
The school headmaster used chalk on the blackboard and easel
And children drew pictures in crayon and paste.
Hector was landlord at the Bull's Head
Thirsty folk could go to the Old Star Inn instead.
Rosamund was busy at her Singer sewing machine
Not from taffeta, velvet or satin with a sheen,
But from red cloth she was making a costume,
For Reuben to wear in the village hall in the big room.
He was dressed up as Santa
With a sack of toys, false beard and Ho! Ho! as his mantra.
There was a party for all the children
With jelly, icecream, cake and gingerbread men.
Reuben had made a superb Advent calendar
On each drawer he had painted a number
They were filled with sweets from Cissie's shop
Enough for everyone, be it toffee, mint or sherbet drop.
Choir boys must stay awake and not yawn
Cards at Midnight Mass recall the day Jesus was born
He came to teach us about the Father's mansions
We must progress through these spiritual dimensions
Just to avoid flood, fire and infection
We must restore planet Earth, correct our destruction.
Vivienne Brocklehurst
By email
