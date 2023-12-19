Letter: A poem for Christmas looking at festive celebrations of the past
Perhaps by the fireside on a winter’s night
You heard of the fir tree’s despair after delight
On the fir tree gilded apples and walnuts glistened
On its summit a gold star was fastened
Later when the candles had burned down
Children removed sugar plums, dolls and a toy clown
Then the fir tree wished it was back in the forest
With the birch tree, the hare and the bird’s nest
Candles also shine in Old Whittington Museum
They shine on evergreen sprays and chrysanthemum
On pine cones, apples and pears
On antique tables and chairs
Here, when it was The Cock and Pynot
Holly and ivy decorated the wainscot
In 1787 Franz Gruber was born in November
He became a teacher, organist and composer
Oberndorf was a village in the Austrian Empire
Its church had an organ and a choir
Father Mohr had written a poem in German
To compose a melody Franz began
On Christmas Eve 1818 they sang it together
Silent Night became a favourite of Frederick IV of Prussia
With his memories of the birth and crucifixion
Joseph came to Britain on a mission
Legend tells that his staff was the Glastonbury thorn
In fact it was the biflora hawthorn
Jesus was born in Bethlehem
Now a land of mayhem
He taught us to love our neighbour
To obey Him we must endeavour
Vivienne Brocklehurst
Derbyshire
