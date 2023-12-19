Letter: A poem for Christmas looking at festive celebrations of the past

We the old folk when we were childrenListened to fairy tales by Grimm and Andersen

Perhaps by the fireside on a winter’s night

You heard of the fir tree’s despair after delight

On the fir tree gilded apples and walnuts glistened

A reader has sent in a poem on a Christmas theme for you to enjoy.

On its summit a gold star was fastened

Later when the candles had burned down

Children removed sugar plums, dolls and a toy clown

Then the fir tree wished it was back in the forest

With the birch tree, the hare and the bird’s nest

Candles also shine in Old Whittington Museum

They shine on evergreen sprays and chrysanthemum

On pine cones, apples and pears

On antique tables and chairs

Here, when it was The Cock and Pynot

Holly and ivy decorated the wainscot

In 1787 Franz Gruber was born in November

He became a teacher, organist and composer

Oberndorf was a village in the Austrian Empire

Its church had an organ and a choir

Father Mohr had written a poem in German

To compose a melody Franz began

On Christmas Eve 1818 they sang it together

Silent Night became a favourite of Frederick IV of Prussia

With his memories of the birth and crucifixion

Joseph came to Britain on a mission

Legend tells that his staff was the Glastonbury thorn

In fact it was the biflora hawthorn

Jesus was born in Bethlehem

Now a land of mayhem

He taught us to love our neighbour

To obey Him we must endeavour

Vivienne Brocklehurst

Derbyshire

