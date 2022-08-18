Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A little mindfulnessFor the heroes who go unspokenSleeping in doorwaysBecause their worlds became brokenDon’t ask me to do this as spokenI’m slightly broken as wellThese people still smileWhile living your worst fearYour hellAll these beautiful peopleWith journeys to tellBut you’re all thought of as they prayYou walk past a man in a sleeping bagWith a doorway to stayThey’re not in the wayThey’re not causing you harmThey put up with coldnessThey don’t raise alarmThey remain calmAs they just fight through each dayPraying for the next hot mealOr wondering if they’ll be kickedFrom that doorwayToday I cryFor beautiful insideRough on the outWho still hold their smilesWhile living in doubtThey know what life is aboutEvery smile they take inShowing kindness to othersTo them feels like a winSo just beginTo open your eyesReal people with real problemsAs they silence their criesThe sleeping bagThe hungerThe loveThis bares no lies

The Honest Poet Kelly Owen

Derbyshire

A poem about the homeless by The Honest Poet Kelly Owen.

