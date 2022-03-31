The Chancellor could have protected the most vulnerable by raising benefits and pensions in line with inflation (currently heading towards eight per cent).

However he chose to stick with three per cent and instead to raise the national insurance threshold, which will disproportionately benefit the better off, and to take 5p off fuel duty, which will probably – at best – take pump prices back to where they were a week ago.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has calculated that the Chancellor’s statement will push a further 600,000 people into absolute poverty this year and with the projected rise in household energy bills – that could hit £3,000 in the autumn – millions more are at risk of falling into fuel poverty.

"Rishi Sunak’s spring statement was bitterly disappointing", says one reader.

In High Peak, two thirds of houses are not energy efficient and we have poor public transport links.

All this means that people here have to spend more on energy for both heating and transport than in other parts of the country.

The Government says it will cut income tax in two years (a shameless pre-election sweetener), but is doing nothing now to help the many ordinary people in High Peak already struggling.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

