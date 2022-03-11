When it comes to cost cutting, it’s easy to pick on the easy targets – the mother, sat with her children reading ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’; the young man tapping away at a job application who only has access to the internet at the library; the older citizens who just like to lend books, and speak to the staff about life and stuff. That’s what libraries are for!

If DCC are really interested in modernising libraries, they should listen to the voices of the Hayfield residents. Libraries could be even stronger community hubs, with coffee shops, meeting rooms, or even yoga classes! But reading their long list of strangling demands and senseless caveats, it’s no wonder that no community group has yet to take up this shoddy offer at the time of writing.

It’s plain and clear that the Conservative-run DCC has only one, cynical objective – to save money by sacking highly skilled library staff.

A letter of concern has been sent in over the future of Hayfield Library.

Peter Inman

High Peak

