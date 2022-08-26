Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am not in the bloom of youth but all ages were brought together and it was very family friendly.

There was a wide range of food available and a variety of music with the headline act, Killer Queen, giving a show-stopping set.

Everything was very well-organised: the queue to get in moved quickly and searches were made for weapons, alcohol and drugs. Volunteers worked hard to keep the park litter-free.

A reader has nothing but praise for the Eat in the Park event that was held in Buxton recently.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The atmosphere inside the park was friendly and good-humoured. Of course, the sunshine helped!

I appreciate that for people living around the park there was considerable noise and I thank them for their forbearance. The event ended promptly at 9pm.

A shout out to the organisers: they have brought a lot of people into the town and given those who attended happy memories.

Margaret Coupe

Longnor

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.