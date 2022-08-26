News you can trust since 1852
Letter: A good time had by all at Eat in the Park event

I visited the Eat in the Park on Sunday and what an enjoyable event this was.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:00 am

I am not in the bloom of youth but all ages were brought together and it was very family friendly.

There was a wide range of food available and a variety of music with the headline act, Killer Queen, giving a show-stopping set.

Everything was very well-organised: the queue to get in moved quickly and searches were made for weapons, alcohol and drugs. Volunteers worked hard to keep the park litter-free.

A reader has nothing but praise for the Eat in the Park event that was held in Buxton recently.

The atmosphere inside the park was friendly and good-humoured. Of course, the sunshine helped!

I appreciate that for people living around the park there was considerable noise and I thank them for their forbearance. The event ended promptly at 9pm.

A shout out to the organisers: they have brought a lot of people into the town and given those who attended happy memories.

Margaret Coupe

Longnor

