Letter: A good time had by all at Eat in the Park event
I visited the Eat in the Park on Sunday and what an enjoyable event this was.
I am not in the bloom of youth but all ages were brought together and it was very family friendly.
There was a wide range of food available and a variety of music with the headline act, Killer Queen, giving a show-stopping set.
Everything was very well-organised: the queue to get in moved quickly and searches were made for weapons, alcohol and drugs. Volunteers worked hard to keep the park litter-free.
The atmosphere inside the park was friendly and good-humoured. Of course, the sunshine helped!
I appreciate that for people living around the park there was considerable noise and I thank them for their forbearance. The event ended promptly at 9pm.
A shout out to the organisers: they have brought a lot of people into the town and given those who attended happy memories.
Margaret Coupe
Longnor
