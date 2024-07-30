Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I went out in the little car on Saturday. I asked the car, ‘where would you like to go’?

He said ‘to Derbyshire, of course’.So off we went up and down hills, over potholes without number until the little car said, ‘Paul you have just passed Stacey’s bakery’.So I turned off the main road and stopped and went into the shop.The lady there said ‘I’m glad you have come because we have reserved four cheese scones for a very dear person at your local church’.So the deal was done and the scones were safely stored until the day for delivery.

Paul Brown

Sheffield

