Letter: A day out in Derbyshire became a tale of potholes and scones
He said ‘to Derbyshire, of course’.So off we went up and down hills, over potholes without number until the little car said, ‘Paul you have just passed Stacey’s bakery’.So I turned off the main road and stopped and went into the shop.The lady there said ‘I’m glad you have come because we have reserved four cheese scones for a very dear person at your local church’.So the deal was done and the scones were safely stored until the day for delivery.
Paul Brown
Sheffield
