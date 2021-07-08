Letter: A considered bid is the best way to go for High Peak

It is interesting that he did not criticise the Conservative-led county council, who also did not bid.

Mr Largan must know there was always going to be a second round, that councils can have only one bid approved, and there was no government funding to support councils in the process in round one, but there is in round two.

I understand High Peak decided, sensibly in my view, that rather than rushing to bid now with no support, they would submit a more considered bid in the second round, making use of the available support funding, increasing the likelihood of the bid succeeding.

A reader wants MP Robert Largan to support a second round bid to the Levelling Up fund.

I am sure High Peak would welcome Mr Largan’s support for the bid in the next round.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

